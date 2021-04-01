Robins & Day in Leicester has added the Citroen marque to fellow Stellantis brands Peugeot and DS.

The new site will physically open to the public on April 12, although it’s been running click-and-collect and home delivery services since March.

Citroen said it was part of its Advance UK retailer network renewal plan to improve its brand position nationwide and brings the total of Citroen showrooms up to 18, with more planned.

Sarjit Rana, general manager at Robins & Day Citroen Leicester, said: ‘The addition of Citroen to our Leicester site is an exciting opportunity to welcome new customers to our dealership.

‘The latest Citroen products offer us a great chance to connect with the Citroen community and showcase the incredible vehicles available.

‘Our staff, as well as myself, are ready and enthusiastic to start our Citroen journey, whether that is virtually connecting with our customers or once they can visit us for the first time at the site.’

Robins & Day chief executive James Weston added: ‘Robins & Day Leicester has been vital in our history and the addition of Citroen will continue our legacy in the East Midlands.

‘The team at Leicester excel at providing the current Peugeot and DS customers with a high level of customer experience, and I am certain they will continue to do so with Citroen customers.’

Robins & Day has been in Leicester for 30 years, and showrooms for DS and Peugeot opened last year at the Abbey Lane site.

Eurig Druce, managing director of Citroen UK, said: ‘We are very happy to be enhancing the Citroen retailer network with the opening of the new Robins & Day Leicester site.

‘The new premises provide the perfect setting to showcase our recently launched New 100 per cent electric ë-C4 and New C4 models.

‘We look forward to continuing our work with Robins & Day, and can’t wait to open the doors to the new showroom.’

