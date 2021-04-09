Rolls-Royce Motor Cars has delivered the highest-ever first quarter sales results in its 116-year history.

Between January 1 and March 31, the luxury marque delivered 1,380 motor cars to customers, up 62 per cent on the same period in 2020 and surpassing the previous first quarter record set in 2019.

The firm said sales grew in all markets, but was strongest in China, US and Asia Pacific.

Order books are ‘well into the second half of 2021’, a statement said, and its Bespoke commissions remain at the record levels seen last year.

Torsten Muller-Otvos, chief executive officer, said: ‘We’ve responded to recent challenges with our customary boldness, imagination and inventiveness, underpinned by meticulous planning and a relentless focus on our customers’ needs and requirements.

‘Every member of our extraordinary team, at the Home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood and across the globe, has been crucial to delivering these remarkable results; their skills, talents, commitment and enthusiasm make us who we are.’

Meanwhile, parent company BMW Group posted record Q1 sales in 2021 – up a third compared to the same period last year.