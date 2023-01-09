Rolls-Royce’s sales pass 6,000 for first time as bosses hail ‘momentous year’

Bosses at Rolls-Royce are celebrating a ‘momentous’ 2022 after it was announced the British marque sold more than 6,000 cars for the very first time.

The Goodwood-based outfit enjoyed a ‘particularly strong year-on-year growth’ with sales booming in the Middle East, Asia-Pacific, the USA and Europe.

The only major market which did not grow for the brand was Greater China – where a ‘single digit’ drop was put down to ‘ongoing headwinds’.

Overall the firm delivered a total of 6,021 cars last year, an eight per cent rise on 2021’s figure.

The value of bespoke commissions also reached record levels in 2022, with clients ‘willing to pay around half a million euros (£440,000) for their unique Rolls-Royce motor car’, according to the BMW-owned company.

Those in charge at the firm say that demand for all models ‘remains exceptionally strong’ and advance orders have been secured well into 2023.

Torsten Muller-Otvos, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars chief executive, said: ‘Not only did we reveal Rolls-Royce Spectre, our marque’s first ever fully-electric series model to the world, it was also the first year we ever delivered more than 6,000 cars in a single 12-month period, with strong demand across our entire product portfolio.

‘But as a true house of luxury, sales are not our sole measure of success: we are not and never will be a volume manufacturer.

‘Bespoke is Rolls-Royce, and commissions were also at record levels last year, with our clients’ requests becoming ever more imaginative and technically demanding – a challenge we enthusiastically embrace.’

He added: ‘This success has not been achieved overnight.

‘In 2023, we mark the 20th anniversary of the home of Rolls-Royce at Goodwood, during which time we’ve transformed our business through a long-term strategy based on continuous and sustainable growth, careful management and planning, an unwavering focus on profit and a respectful but forward-thinking reinvention of the Rolls-Royce brand.’

More than 150 new jobs were created at the company’s headquarters in 2022, bringing the site’s total workforce to 2,500.

Last month, proposed strike action by the workforce was avoided after bosses thrashed out a new pay deal for staff at its West Sussex factory.

As a result, workers have been awarded a 17.6 per cent pay rise for the coming year.

