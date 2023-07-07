RTE commentator says sorry over ‘ad hoc’ car loan from Renault

RTE sports commentator Marty Morrissey has issued an apology for accepting an ‘ad hoc’ deal to use a car while acting as a master of ceremonies at a dozen Renault events.

Morrissey said in a statement released yesterday that he was asked in 2017 to MC 12 functions for the motoring brand in garages across Ireland.

It involved interviewing several high-profile Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) personalities and Morrissey said he was given permission to do so by Ireland’s national TV and radio broadcaster and didn’t seek a fee.

He stated that he returned the car ‘voluntarily’ on June 23 after reflecting on the controversy at RTE around payments to fellow presenter Ryan Tubridy.

Morrissey said he’d concluded that the ‘ad hoc’ arrangement was ‘an error of judgment’.

RTE’s interim deputy director-general, Adrian Lynch, told the media committee on Wednesday that he was aware of an RTE staff member who’d been given the use of a car for five years.

But Lynch told senators the vehicle was returned the day before the hearing, on July 4.

Morrissey said he had made the statement, posted on Twitter, in the interest of ‘openness and transparency’.

Morrissey tweeted: ‘I did not seek a fee for this engagement. I saw it as GAA-related, interacting with former players who I knew well. Many of the GAA-related engagement I do, I do at no cost.

‘As I hadn’t sought a fee, Renault offered me the use of a car. I accepted this offer.

‘The situation carried over informally for a number of years. I ended up MC-ing about 12 such events.’

He added: ‘Like many RTE staff and contractors, I was this week asked to supply RTE with information about any commercial engagements, gifts and potential conflicts of interest. I did this and made full disclosure of this matter to RTE.

‘I have never been appointed a brand ambassador for Renault.

‘There was no expectation or requirement that I publicly endorse or promote Renault on air, on social media or otherwise while I had the use of a car.

‘As far as I was concerned, my use of the car was always a very ad hoc arrangement which did not affect my work with RTE.

‘I wish to be clear that I have never had a car allowance from RTE.

‘I have apologised to RTE, my managers and colleagues for any embarrassment or difficulty I have caused them because of this matter.

‘I also apologise to any of our viewers and listeners who may feel let down by my actions.

‘It was never my intention to let anyone down, least of all myself.’