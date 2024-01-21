Rubber Ducky Yellow now official colour option on new VW T-Cross after online poll

Giving the great British public the chance to choose names reveals a lot about our nation’s sense of humour – Boaty McBoatface being a prime example.

Now, thanks to an online poll, Volkswagen has a quirky name of its own for a colour option on the new T-Cross.

As well as the prosaic Clear Blue and regal Kings Red, car dealers can offer the compact SUV in the bright hue of… Rubber Ducky Yellow!

The vibrant colour was initially designated Grape Yellow, but a rethink saw a plan hatched as Volkswagen UK decided to let its social media followers choose their favourite name for the new yellow paint.

That saw the bathtime-inspired Rubber Ducky Yellow float to the top with 46% of the poll, although it’s unknown how many votes were cast. (And yes, we’ve double-checked it’s not April 1…)

Oliver Lowe, T-Cross product manager at Volkswagen UK, said: ‘Some might say putting a paint name to a public vote is a quackers idea.

‘But we were confident people wouldn’t get in a flap while trying to decide on a new name, and we think Rubber Ducky Yellow was a really eggs-cellent choice.’

The refreshed T-Cross went on sale in the UK at the beginning of the month, boasting a revamped design, enhanced standard equipment, new tech and a newly designed high-quality interior.

It’s winging its way to showrooms now, with recommended retail prices starting from £23,965 on the road.