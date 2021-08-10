Safer & Sounder: WMS Group evolves market-leading Safe & Sound warranty scheme

Leading warranty provider WMS Group has consolidated, redeveloped, innovated and radically enhanced its warranty products under its market-leading Safe & Sound brand.

The new Safe & Sound product suite has been extensively re-energised and rebranded together with parent company Opteven by utilising detailed analysis and extensive consultation with dealers, consumers and sales teams.

Launching this month, Safe & Sound now brings together a family of exciting aftersales products under one modernised, easy-to-use programme, and will include a range of warranty and F&I products.

Safe & Sound has also had a deliberate design boost, specifically to help dealers retain customers and increase loyalty.

Featuring a new logo and all-new point-of-sale material, the purpose of the rebrand is to create a sign of excellence and customer reassurance, instilling complete and unwavering confidence and trust in the product.

The Safe & Sound family of products are designed on the premise of ‘full mobility’ to keep drivers on the move in the event of a mechanical breakdown.

It will provide three cover level options and, for the first time, cover any used vehicles whatever age or mileage that is on the clock.

Safe & Sound will be available to dealers trading in all types of used vehicles – from cars and motorbikes to motorhomes, EVs and commercial vehicles.

Neil Monks, head of retail sales at WMS Group, said: ‘With the retail industry currently experiencing a huge demand for used vehicles, a quality warranty is a necessity to provide the competitive edge, regardless of the type of used vehicle.

‘We have listened to dealers and have designed an all-encompassing, simple-to-use and flexible warranty solution that is fully compliant with the latest regulatory advice – making it easy for retailers to work with their customers in finding the right solution for them.’

Craig Grant, commercial director at WMS Group, added: ‘The new Safe & Sound warranty package once again puts WMS at the forefront of used vehicle warranty solutions.

‘We pride ourselves on providing quality warranty cover that helps our dealer partners keep their customers mobile.

‘We’re incredibly proud of the new Safe & Sound suite of services, which brings together a whole family of products under one brand for the first time.

‘It’s refreshingly different from anything else in the market at the moment.

‘The product suite is the first of several new exciting schemes we’re working on for 2021, which we look forward to unveiling to our customers soon.

‘The message is simple: if you think you know WMS, think again!’

Safe & Sound is available to vehicle dealers now. For further information about WMS Group and its new Safe & Sound warranty product suite, visit www.wmsgroup.co.uk.