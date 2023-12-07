Sales executive for car dealer group Perrys to stand trial on 12 fraud charges

A sales executive for Perrys is to go on trial after being accused of a dozen fraud offences against the dealership group.

Jeanette Gennoe, 56, denies abusing her position to carry out the offences, which are alleged to have been committed between August 7, 2019 and February 14, 2020 against Perrys in Blackburn, according to the Lancashire Telegraph.

Perrys has a number of showrooms in the town, where the dealership group represents various franchises and also sells used cars, but it wasn’t specified which one Gennoe worked at.

The commercial sales executive, of Chapel Street, Brinscall, Chorley, was at Preston Crown Court, pictured via Google Street View, on Monday (Dec 4) to plead not guilty.

The charges are that while occupying her position in which she was expected to safeguard, or not to act against, Perrys’ financial interests, she dishonestly abused that position, intending thereby to make a gain for herself.

A pre-trial review will take place on November 18, 2024 and Gennoe was bailed unconditionally until then.

The trial itself is slated to start on January 14, 2025.

It is set to last for up to four days.