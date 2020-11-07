Dealer group Sandicliffe has warned customers and staff – both past and present – that it has been victim to a cyber attack where their personal details were potentially stolen.

Those affected were alerted by Sandicliffe, which has dealerships in Nottingham, Leicester and Loughborough.

The details that are believed to have been stolen include people’s names, bank details including account and sort numbers, date of birth, National Insurance numbers, passport scans, salary levels and medical histories.

It is believed the cyber attack took place in February, according to the Nottingham Post.

The newspaper reported that this happened when an employee opened a link in an ‘unsolicited email’.

In a statement supplied to the Nottingham Post, Sandicliffe managing director Paul Woodhouse said: ‘We can confirm Sandicliffe experienced a cybersecurity breach as a result of a sophisticated attack by a third party.

‘As soon as we became aware, we took immediate steps to contain and remedy the breach and security was quickly re-established.

‘Sandicliffe take data and IT security extremely seriously and this breach did not affect our ability to operate.

‘We have also complied with our legal requirements and have notified relevant affected individuals.

‘As the relevant regulator, the ICO, were notified and, after assessment, have confirmed that they will not be taking further action.’

Sandicliffe have been approached by Car Dealer for comment.

The automotive industry is no stranger to cyber attacks, with Honda affected globally earlier this year.

Computers and phone systems stopped working in a ransomware attack and employees were sent home.