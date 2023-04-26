Scrap metal thief causes £3,000 of damage to vehicles while trying to flee Ellesmere Port Mercedes dealership

A bumbling scrap metal thief caused thousands of pounds worth of damage to vehicles while trying to flee a car dealership in Ellesmere Port, a court has heard.

Craig Metcalfe was attempting to steal spare alloy wheels from Mercedes-Benz and Smart of Cheshire Oaks but was caught after making a complete hash of his getaway attempt.

The defendant was tying to flee the scene in a Ford Transit van but managed to draw maximum attention to himself by smashing into four cars parked on the forecourt.

He, and fellow thief Tristan Asbery, 25, were then forced to ditch the van and make off on foot before being caught by police a short time later.

Both men have now appeared at Chester Magistrates Court where they admitting to stealing scrap metal.

Metcalfe, 40, also pleaded guilty to a further charge of causing criminal damage to the value of £3,000.

The court heard from prosecutor Alan Currums, who told the bench that the pair had been attempting to bag themselves three silver alloy wheels from a skip at the garage.

The wheels had a combined scrap value of £148 but the plan was thrown into disarray when police received a call of suspicious activity near the garage, the Chester Standard reports.

When officers arrived at the scene, driver Metcalfe smashed into the four cars while trying to make his escape.

It was then that the pair dumped the van and tried to evade capture by running through nearby fields before being picked up by officers.

The court heard Metcalfe had no previous convictions and the case was adjourned for pre-sentence reports to be prepared for both defendants.

They have now been released on unconditional bail and will be sentenced at the same court on May 25.

Pictured: Chester Magistrates Court (PA Images)