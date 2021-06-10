Seat pulls the plug on Mii Electric city car

Seat has dropped its Mii Electric just a year after it was introduced due to ‘high demand’.

The electric city car has been withdrawn from sale across Europe and is now being listed on Seat’s UK website as ‘stock orders only’.

It means the Spanish firm currently has no pure-electric car on sale.

A Seat spokesperson confirmed to the PA news agency that the firm had ‘decided to stop offering the Mii Electric’, with ‘high demand’ being the reason given for the model’s axe.

They added that its popularity had ‘caused the model to sell out’, and that ‘Seat had always planned to stop producing it by the end of 2021’.

The Mii was first introduced in 2011 and was being built and developed alongside the Skoda Citigo and Volkswagen Up! until 2019.

It was originally powered by petrol engines, but at the start of 2020, Seat re-introduced it as an EV.

The Mii Electric’s 36kWh battery allowed for a 160-mile electric range, despite a very reasonable starting price of £20,300 (including the government grant).

The Seat Mii Electric was one of the cheapest pure-electric cars on sale in the UK.

While the mechanically similar Citigo-e iV was discontinued in a similar fashion last year, Volkswagen’s electric e-Up! remains in production, with a spokesperson for the German brand confirming that it was still on sale and available to order.

Seat’s decision to stop selling the Mii Electric leaves the brand without an EV in its range.

An all-electric model wearing a Seat badge won’t appear until 2025 when the brand will launch a new ‘urban electric car’, which is set to cost between €20,000 and €25,000 (£17,200 and £21,500).

Seat did reveal its ‘el Born’ concept at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show which was heavily based on the Volkswagen ID.3, but that car has since become the Cupra Born and will arrive in the UK in early 2022.