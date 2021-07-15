Sell cars with less effort with Facebook Automotive Inventory ads

One of the most common questions we hear from dealers is how to cut costs while increasing profitability. This ask has only accelerated this year with the world pivoting to a digital first model almost overnight.

We see this new shift to selling cars online as the biggest opportunity in the automotive industry today, and we have the tools to help you:

Connect with your customers

Remove friction from the buying process

Increase efficiency in advertising

Consumer expectations are shifting rapidly, and the car buying process is now starting online for most people. Our research found that 44 per cent discover through the Facebook family of apps1 and specifically looking at consumers aged 18-34, 65 per cent discover new cars through the Facebook family of apps.2

Facebook helps you connect with your customers in today’s evolving consumer and technology landscape to drive your automotive businesses forward.

Introducing Automotive Inventory ads

Like dynamic ads, automotive inventory ads use your vehicle catalog, Facebook pixel and user engagement on Facebook to show ads to in-market shoppers like your recent website, app and Marketplace visitors. Simply upload your product catalog and set up your campaign one time, and it will continue working for you for as long as you want – finding the right people for each product, and always using up-to-date pricing and availability.

Benefits for your dealership

Personalised

Show the perfect make and model of a car to people on their preferred platforms based on vehicles they are more likely to purchase based on past behaviour

Automated

Setting up campaigns is easy, and they are always on so you can promote your inventory to the right people at the right time based on the actions they take on your website or app

Optimised for automotive

Drive shoppers directly to a mobile-optimised vehicle detail page with the relevant information they need for maximum results

Discover how Automotive Inventory Ads can help you achieve your goals

Did you know that 66 per cent of consumers do most of their research online before visiting a dealership?

That means that you can use automotive inventory ads to direct new customers toward vehicle detail pages, lead submission forms or other valuable places – and continually show your most relevant vehicles to potential car buyers.

Benefits

Convenient one-time setup. Automotive inventory ads are automatic, efficient and adaptable – you only have to set up your campaign once to promote all of your inventory, without having to create each ad separately.

Deliver ads to people who want to see them. With automotive inventory ads, you can automatically serve up ads with real-time availability and pricing to people based on vehicles they show intent to purchase.

Reach people across devices. Your ads will appear on web and mobile, regardless of the device they used to originally see your product.

Remove the friction of slow mobile page load times. When you use automotive inventory ads with an on-Facebook destination, you will drive shoppers directly to a mobile-optimised vehicle detail page with the relevant information they need.

Your campaigns are always on. Your campaigns are automatically set to reach people with the right inventory at the right time, based on the actions they take on your website or app.

Set up your automotive inventory ads

Step 1: Create a catalog.

A catalog contains product information for all the items you’d like to advertise. Within your catalog, you can create product sets to control which types of items appear in your ads. Automotive inventory ads will use machine learning to build personalised creative from your catalog, and show people cars that might be of interest

Step 2: Implement a pixel and/or mobile SDK.

The Facebook pixel is an analytics tool that allows you to understand the actions people take on your website. Facebook’s mobile SDKs allow you to pass app event data from your app to Facebook. With app event data, you can accurately track and measure the actions people take in your app.

Step 3: Connect your catalog and pixel.

This connection allows you to show inventory from your catalog to people who previously searched for or interacted with those items.

Step 4: Create your campaign.

Go to Ads Manager, select Catalog Sales as your objective and make sure you have an up-to-date vehicle catalog with product information for all the items you’d like to advertise. Next, choose your ad destination and select Broad Audience to show the most relevant inventory in your catalog to people most likely to purchase. Finally, choose a Budget & Schedule and upload creative for your ad.

We are launching a group for automotive retailers to learn and connect.

The goal of this group is to build a community for the automotive industry that fosters shared-learning and innovation across automotive marketing and retailing experiences. To help guide the automotive community as you navigate the road ahead, we plan to share industry insights and research.