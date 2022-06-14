Senior Stellantis chief Alison Jones is named British car industry’s top female executive for second time

Stellantis’s newly appointed senior vice-president of circular economy Alison Jones has been named the top female executive in the British car industry once again.

She won Autocar’s Great Women in the British Car Industry 2022 initiative, held in partnership with the SMMT, and came top in Autocar’s Executive category as well, alongside 11 other category winners.

It’s the second time Jones has triumphed in the initiative, having also won the title in 2020.

She was appointed group MD of Peugeot, Citroen, DS Automobiles in the UK and senior vice-president for Groupe PSA in February 2019.

After the merger of those brands under the Stellantis umbrella, Jones was given the overarching role of country manager UK and senior vice-president for Peugeot, Citroen, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Fiat Professional, Abarth, Jeep and Alfa Romeo in 2021.

Earlier this month, she was given the global Stellantis role of senior vice-president of circular economy.

Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw said: ‘Alison Jones continues to build on her impressive track record in the industry and stellar career to date, and is a worthy twice-winner of our initiative.

‘Her recent promotion to a global role within Stellantis demonstrates precisely why she is so highly valued within this most influential of organisations, and her success, influence and profile show no signs of slowing down.’

Jones, who is also the president of the SMMT, said: ‘I’m very honoured to receive this award, as the team at Autocar and these awards demonstrate the breadth of talent and amazing jobs we have in our industry.

‘We all continue to collectively work to improve the diversity and inclusion of our teams in all its forms.

‘Our workforce should be a reflection of our communities and customers, and our industry is such an exciting and changing one it should and can be attractive to everyone.’

Rachael Prasher, chairperson of the judging panel and Haymarket Automotive MD, added: ‘I’m delighted to see how much the quality of our entrants improves each and every year when we come to judge this initiative, perhaps best seen with just how much the top Executive category has grown.

‘It’s a fantastic sign of the health of our industry and the breadth of talented women working in it in ever-more senior and influential positions.’

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: ‘These awards recognise the exceptional women leading our industry – leaders who will inspire future generations to see automotive as an exciting and rewarding sector.

‘The competition for the Great Women initiative gets ever tougher, and the breadth and depth of talent in this year’s list in every discipline shows the progress the sector is making.

‘Of course, there’s still a long way to go to address gender and other imbalances, and future success will depend on our ability to attract many more talented people from all backgrounds into our top jobs.’

The other 11 category winners were as follows:

Aftersales and Workshop – Sarah Brettle, director of customer service division, UK and Ireland, Ford of Britain

Government Affairs – Eman Martin-Vignerte, head of political affairs and government relations, Robert Bosch UK

Manufacturing – Mairi Gordon, general manager of production operations, engine division, Toyota Motor Manufacturing UK

Marketing – Louise O’Sullivan, marketing director for the UK, Ireland, Cyprus and Malta, Renault Group

Mobility and Digital – Usha Raghavachari, Innovation lab director, D-Ford, Ford Motor Company

Operations – Alexandra Walker, powertrain and battery assembly launch manager, Ford of Europe

People Development – Clare Wright, group HR director, Jardine Motors Group

PR and Communications – Emma Bergg, director of EV and BlueOval City comms, Ford Motor Company

Purchasing – Judith Richardson, director of supply chain transformation, Jaguar Land Rover

Sales – Rachael Thompson, sales director, Mercedes-Benz UK

Vehicle Development – Louise Reynolds, vehicle line director, Jaguar Land Rover

Autocar also named five further Hall of Fame inductees: Danella Bagnall, vehicle programme quality director at Jaguar Land Rover; Josephine Payne, Craiova site director for Ford Motor Company; Michelle Roberts, marketing director at BMW Group UK; Angela Shepherd, CEO of Mercedes-Benz Retail Group; and Sue Slaughter, global purchasing director for supply chain sustainability at Ford of Europe.