Sep 23: National insurance hike scrapped; UK ‘in recession’; More travel chaos; Citroen plots Ami Buggy launch

National insurance hike to be cancelled from November 6, says Kwarteng

The national insurance hike introduced by Boris Johnson’s government will be reversed from November 6, Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng has announced.

Ahead of his mini-budget today, Kwarteng confirmed that he was cancelling the 1.25 percentage point increase imposed by Rishi Sunak when he was chancellor to pay for social care and dealing with the NHS backlog.

Kwarteng said he would also be scrapping the planned Health and Social Care Levy which was due to come into effect next April to replace the national insurance rise.

UK ‘in recession’ as Bank of England hikes interest rates to highest since 2008

The Bank of England has announced it will hike interest rates to their highest in more than 13 years and indicated it believes the economy is already in recession.

The central bank had previously projected the economy would grow in the current financial quarter but said it now believes Gross Domestic Product (GDP) will fall 0.1 per cent.

t comes after a reported 0.2 per cent fall in GDP in the second quarter and would mean the economy is currently in recession.

Energy support for businesses will continue after six months, Rees-Mogg insists