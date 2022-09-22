Police hunting for car thief who injured staff as he stole BMW from Leicestershire dealership

Police are hunting for a car thief who injured two members of staff as they tried to prevent him stealing a BMW from a dealership in Leicestershire.

The man posed as a potential customer and visited the Hinckley showroom along with a female accomplice, who was driving a silver Jeep Cherokee.

He was shown a BMW 4-Series by one of the salesmen but once he got behind the wheel his true intentions became clear.

The thief sped away from the forecourt, hitting two members of staff as he made his escape.

One of the employees sustained bruising to his foot while another was left with ‘superficial’ injuries to his head, face and chest.

The female accomplice also fled the scene in the Jeep and the two cars were later seen speeding in convoy, the Leicester Mercury reports.

Thankfully for the dealership, the BMW was later found abandoned a short distance away.

Police are now appealing for anyone with information to come forward as they search for the thief and his partner.

A spokesman for Leicestershire Police said: ‘We are appealing for information regarding an incident in which a car was stolen in Hinckley.

‘As the car was being driven away, two staff members at the business sustained injuries. One sustained superficial to his head, face and chest while the other sustained bruising to his foot.

‘The BMW was last seen travelling at speed in the direction of Coventry Road in convoy with a silver Jeep Cherokee.

‘We are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen either of the vehicles in the area at the time or know the man and woman who attended the business asking to view the BMW which was for sale. The man drove off in the stolen vehicle while the woman drove off in the Jeep.

‘Alternatively anyone with CCTV or dash cam footage which captured any part of this incident is also encouraged to get in touch.’

Police have not revealed the dealership involved but it is believed to be V12 Sports and Classics (pictured).

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting 22*529578.