Sep 6: Oasis tickets sale probe; Missiles aid for Ukraine; BMW announces hydrogen vehicle

Competition watchdog launches probe into Oasis tickets sale

The competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Ticketmaster over the Oasis concerts tickets sale.

The Competition and Markets Authority said its investigation will include how so-called ‘dynamic pricing’ may have been used and will scrutinise whether the sale of Oasis tickets by Ticketmaster may have breached consumer protection law.

Ticketmaster has said it doesn’t set concert prices and its website states this is down to the ‘event organiser’ who ‘has priced these tickets according to their market value’.

UK to send package of 650 missiles to Ukraine in latest defence aid

The UK will send 650 missiles to Ukraine in a £162m commitment to the country’s defence against Russia, John Healey is expected to say during a visit to Germany today.

The defence secretary will announce Britain’s latest commitment to Kyiv’s war effort when he meets fellow ministers from across Europe at a defence summit.

The meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group will take place at the US Air Force base in Ramstein.

Second union ‘overwhelmingly’ backs latest pay offer from council body

A second union has voted in favour of a revised pay offer from the body that represents all Scottish councils.

Workers represented by Unite, spanning all 32 local authorities, accepted the new offer of a rise of 67p an hour or 3.6%, whichever is better.

This means a minimum increase of £1,292 for the lowest-paid council workers and comes after GMB union members accepted the offer last week. However, council workers represented by Unison announced on Tuesday that they had rejected the offer.

Trump wants to create government efficiency commission led by Elon Musk

Former president Donald Trump said he would create a government efficiency commission to audit the entire federal government, an idea suggested by billionaire Elon Musk – who would lead it.

The commission is the latest attention-grabbing alliance between Trump and Musk, who has become an increasingly vocal supporter of Trump’s bid to return to the White House.

The Republican presidential nominee claimed that in 2022 ‘fraud and improper payments alone cost taxpayers an estimated hundreds of billions of dollars’.

BMW and Toyota bring partnership closer as German brand looks to release first production hydrogen car in 2028

BMW and Toyota have furthered their collaboration with the German manufacturer announcing plans to introduce its first series-production hydrogen vehicle in 2028.

The pair – which signed an agreement in 2011 to establish a mid-to-long-term co-operative relationship in environmental technology – aim to bring a ‘new generation’ of hydrogen fuel cells to the road.

BMW and Toyota will jointly develop the hydrogen powertrain, meaning cars from both brands will be able to use the new fuel cell setup. Pictured at top are Toyota president Koji Sato and BMW chairman Oliver Zipse

Investigation into fatal Royal Navy helicopter crash in Channel continues

An investigation will continue today into what caused a Royal Navy helicopter to ditch in the Channel during a night-flying exercise, resulting in the death of a member of navy personnel.

There were three crew members on board at the time of the incident and two of them were rescued and taken to hospital, the Ministry of Defence said.

The Merlin helicopter crashed off the coast of Dorset on Wednesday night during the training exercise with the HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier. The family of the deceased, who has not been named, have been informed.

Gemma Collins stars in parody beauty ad to raise pension awareness

Reality TV star Gemma Collins has featured in a parody face cream advert about tackling the effects of ageing as part of a campaign encouraging people to pay some attention to their pension.

The Only Way Is Essex star urges people to cast aside their worries about wrinkles and instead prioritise their retirement savings when thinking about later life.

Pension Attention is an industry-led engagement campaign co-ordinated by the Association of British Insurers and the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association, and funded by members of the pensions industry.

