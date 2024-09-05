Van market reverses sales decline to end summer with return to growth

The UK’s LCV market halted two months of decline in August by returning to growth, the SMMT said this morning.

It rose by 1.7% versus August 2023, with 16,575 vehicles joining the road to record the best performance for the month since 2021 when 20,582 units were registered.

The market for smaller vans, weighing up to and including 2.0 tonnes, continued to rise – up 24.5% to 427 units as new models drove demand.

Registrations of medium-sized vans, weighing 2.0 to 2.5 tonnes, grew by 1.9% to 2,771 units, while those of the largest vans, weighing 2.5 to 3.5 tonnes, went up by 1.8% to 11,753 units, making them the most popular segment with a 70.9% market share.

However, deliveries of 4x4s and pickups fell by 12.9% and 2.5% respectively to a combined 1,624 units.

And despite the overall market growth, battery-electric van registrations fell for a third successive month this year and fifth time overall, with 908 registered.

That was down 30.3% year on year, with August 2023 seeing 1,303 units registered.

Battery-electric vans accounted for just 5.5% of all new vans in August – a decline of 7.9% versus August 2023.

Over the year to date, volumes have dropped by 9.5% and market share has declined to 5.1% – essentially half the 10% ZEV mandate target, despite increasing numbers of manufacturers bringing in all-new zero emission vehicles to expand operator choice.

Year to date, the van market is up 2.7% to 218,884 units, with all segments recording growth.

The top-selling LCVs in August were as follows:

Ford Transit Custom (pictured) – 2,090 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter – 1,531 Ford Transit – 1,272 Vauxhall Vivaro – 1,243 Ford Ranger – 749 Renault Trafic – 630 Volkswagen Transporter – 593 Vauxhall Movano – 590 Peugeot Partner – 556 Vauxhall Combo – 545

Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said: ‘A return to growth for Britain’s new van sector is encouraging as the market continues its post-Covid recovery.

‘Manufacturers continue to produce a range of new models, with many of these zero-emission.

‘However, such a significant and sustained drop in demand for electric vans is of deep concern, given the ambitious and mandated sales targets required this year and beyond.

‘There is a pressing need to stimulate operator confidence, which means providing long-term certainty over the plug-in van grant, maintaining fiscal incentives and accelerating the rollout of van-suitable charging infrastructure.

‘Without these measures, the ability of the UK to meet its net zero goals while driving economic growth will be put under pressure.’