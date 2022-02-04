Shaken and stirred! Top LSH Auto staff celebrate with virtual cocktail masterclasses

It was a case of being shaken AND stirred when top staff at LSH Auto were recognised with an unusual twist on the company’s annual Best of the Best awards.

The Omicron breakout put paid to the dealership group’s usual awards dinner, so virtual cocktail masterclasses were held instead.

Head of human resources Ian Williams said: ‘It’s really important for us to acknowledge and celebrate the achievements of our colleagues.

‘They’ve worked so hard to maintain our high standards and have managed to exceed our annual targets, despite the challenges that the motor industry has been facing.

‘When the Plan B restrictions were announced in December, we decided to find an alternative to a typical awards evening.

‘We worked with Virtual Connoisseur to hold a series of digital cocktail-making masterclasses and delivered cocktail gift boxes, with options for alcoholic or non-alcoholic ingredients, to all our award winners in advance, along with Just Eat vouchers.

‘It was a huge success. More than 80 colleagues were recognised for their achievements across five evenings in January and the feedback has been fantastic.’

The celebrations began with 15 winners from Mercedes-Benz of Stockport, who were nominated by their managers from the front of house, sales, aftersales, technicians, parts, bodyshop and central services teams.

Chelsea Rowe, corporate sales co-ordinator, said: ‘Being a part of the vans/corporate team here at LSH Auto means I work with colleagues across both the Stockport and Birmingham sites.

‘This cocktail evening was a great way to meet and spend time with some colleagues who I don’t always see on a day-to-day basis.

‘Winning a Best of the Best award was a total surprise and very much appreciated!

‘We all had a great night and the cocktail hosts were brilliant. It was a fantastic and extremely fun way to celebrate the success of our teams across the business.’

Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham marked the achievements of 20 winners from various departments.

LSH Auto’s Finance Team had 13 winners, who got together with seven winners from the Customer Experience Centre for their virtual celebration.

Meanwhile, Mercedes-Benz of Whitefield and Mercedes-Benz of Macclesfield marked the achievements of 14 winners from hosts, sales and aftersales executives as well as technicians, paint sprayers and service advisers.

The final awards celebration brought together 14 winners from Mercedes-Benz of Solihull and Mercedes-Benz of Tamworth, ranging from apprentice technicians and parts supervisors to warranty and aftersales administrators, sales executives and hosts.

LSH Auto managing director Martyn Webb said: ‘These individuals have given an outstanding 2021 performance.

Get more from Car Dealer Premium stories

Used car data

Magazine early access Register Or Sign in

‘They embrace our values of trust, integrity, teamwork, relevance and social responsibility, and have gone above and beyond for their departments, colleagues and our customers.

‘As a company, we know that our success relies on our colleagues. The Best of the Best awards are a fantastic way to celebrate their dedication and commitment over the past 12 months and to look forward together to an exciting year ahead.’

Pictured are 17 of the 20 Mercedes-Benz of Birmingham winners plus dealer principal Mark Hickman, Ian Williams, Martyn Webb and LSH Auto operations director Tracy Ellam, as well as Ollie Warner and Torie Blythe-Richards from Virtual Connoisseur. Three winners couldn’t make the event so received their cocktail-making kit and Just Eat vouchers to enjoy another time.