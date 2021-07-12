Share your views with The Motor Ombudsman

Dealers are being urged to take part in a short survey about the ups and downs they’ve faced so far this year, as well as how they expect to fare for the rest of 2021 and into 2022.

The study comes as part of a report that The Motor Ombudsman – the ombudsman dedicated to the automotive industry – is putting together on the vehicle sales sector.

The 12 questions, which should only take a few minutes to complete, can be found via this link https://survey.alchemer.eu/s3/90363294/VSCCD and covers new, used and online car sales, among other topics.

The Motor Ombudsman said: ‘During the first half of 2021, the vehicle sales sector has had to contend with many challenges brought about by the introduction of government restrictions in response to Covid-19.

‘The purpose of the research is therefore to gain an on-the-ground insight into what car retailers have experienced during the past six months in terms of the obstacles they have faced, and any aspects that may have been seen as positive for their business.

‘The study has equally been designed to build a picture of the retail landscape going forward, specifically a view on what the future holds for the remainder of 2021, and any trends that may be prominent in 2022.

‘Getting first-hand accounts from those who work in the vehicle sales sector day in, day out is invaluable, and the results will be published in due course.’

The Motor Ombudsman self-regulates the UK’s motor industry through its comprehensive Chartered Trading Standards Institute-approved codes of practice.

Thousands of businesses, including vehicle manufacturers, warranty product providers, franchised dealers and independent garages, are accredited to one or more of the codes.

These drive even higher standards of work and service, and give consumers added protection, peace of mind and trust during the vehicle purchase and ownership experience.

Further information on The Motor Ombudsman’s motor industry codes of practice for vehicle sales can be found here: www.themotorombudsman.org/garages/our-codes-of-practice.