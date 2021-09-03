Shell announces plans for 50,000 on-street electric vehicle chargers in major boost for UK’s charging network

The UK’s charging network has been handed a major boost after Shell announced plans to install 50,000 on-street electric vehicle chargers by 2025.

The move will see the oil giant provide a third of the 150,000 charging points that the government’s climate change committee is targeting by four years’ time.

The additional charging points will be provided through Shell’s Ubitricity subsidiary, purchased in January.

It is hoped that the move will help ease concerns about EVs from people living in cities, where off-street parking is at a premium.

The Times reports that they will be installed on top of the firm’s existing pledge to install 5,000 rapid and ultra-rapid chargers by 2025.

A whopping 75 per cent of the installation costs will be funded by a government scheme after Shell slumped to a record loss of $19.9bn last year.

The firm’s UK boss has welcomed the announcement and said the additional charging points are ‘vital’.