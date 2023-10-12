Sinclair Jaguar Land Rover opens flagship Swansea showroom at relocated site

Sinclair Jaguar Land Rover has relocated its Swansea showroom to a flagship five-acre site.

The premises – on Riverside Business Park, Swansea Vale – are some two miles from the previous location on Swansea Enterprise Park and take into account eco considerations, thanks to a thermally efficient shell and solar panel.

The showroom, which opened on Monday, can display 12 models from the latest Range Rover, Defender, Discovery and Jaguar collections and also boasts a barista-style café bar as well as seating areas plus complimentary wi-fi.

A personalisation suite lets customers help visualise their car and bring it to life from the various options, plus there are two handover areas for a one-to-one introduction to their vehicle and its controls.

As well as 18 workshop bays, two of which are purely for MOTs, the Swansea operation is the first in the Sinclair Group’s network of 30 retailers to feature a drive-in service reception.

This allows customers to drop off their car for a workshop appointment while staying undercover and protected from the elements.

As they enter via one of the two lanes, their vehicle passes over a tyre tread depth indicator and is filmed by a 360-degree high-definition camera, which give a partial health check before the engine has been turned off.

The site, built on reclaimed land, has also preserved the surrounding habitat’s biodiversity by creating new wetlands and landscaping that will see more than 3,000 shrubs and trees introduced over the forthcoming planting season.

Andy Sinclair, Sinclair Group managing director, said: ‘This is a flagship retail facility that is undoubtedly one of the finest of its kind in the UK and we’re so grateful to all involved in creating such a magnificent premises.

‘State-of-the-art and second-to-none in every respect, it is a development that will not fail to impress visitors and enables us to enhance our service offering to even greater heights, delivering an unrivalled experience befitting of the Jaguar Land Rover brands.’

High-definition cameras film cars as they drive into the workshop to help give a partial vehicle health check before the driver has stepped out

Sinclair Jaguar Land Rover Swansea has also expanded its Approved Used element and there are 380 parking spaces, 24 of which have charging stations.

Nicky Boyce, head of franchise for Sinclair Jaguar Land Rover, said that after months of anticipation, he was thrilled that the flagship premises were now open.

‘Every time I visited the site during its construction, I was blown away by the progress, and to see its transformation has been remarkable,’ he said.

‘Our Swansea team has done an amazing job in driving the business forward since our acquisition in 2018 and they can now come to work every day in a premises that is the epitome of modern luxury which they can be proud of.’

Jamie Callan, Sinclair Jaguar Land Rover Swansea’s head of business, who oversees a 68-strong team that has been bolstered with 22 new staff ahead of the move, said: ‘With the more curated approach to displaying model collections, our move is exciting and perfectly timed.

‘We can’t wait to welcome clients both old and new and show them around the outstanding facilities they now have at their disposal.’

Sinclair Jaguar Land Rover also operates sites in Aberystwyth, Brecon and Ludlow.

Swansea City Council leader Rob Stewart said he was thrilled that an empty area of land had been brought back into use by the development.

‘The council has a strong record in supporting our business community in making Swansea a great city to live, work and thrive in, so I’m pleased that we’ve been able to play our part in regenerating this area in Swansea Vale in partnership with the Welsh government.

‘It’s pleasing to see that such a long-standing Welsh business like the Sinclair Group is continuing to show confidence in investing in Swansea and that Jaguar Land Rover, a globally renowned brand, continues to be represented in a superb facility in the city.’

The premises are on a plot near former colliery workings that were filled in 15 years ago by the Welsh government in partnership with the land owner, Swansea City Council, in preparation for future development.