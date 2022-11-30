Log in

Sleepy Hertfordshire town offers best value used cars in the country, new study by AA Motors reveals

  • Data released by AA Cars shows Letchworth in Hertfordshire has the best value used cars for sale
  • Firm analysed data from 90 UK towns and cities to come up with top 20
  • Luton found to have cheapest used cars overall but misses out on a place on the value for money list
The sleepy Hertfordshire town of Letchworth offers the best value used cars of anywhere in the entire country, new data has revealed.

Analysis by AA Motors studied areas all over the UK in order to compile a top 20 list of towns and cities that offer used car buyers the best value for money.

The firm’s experts took into account a combination of factors including age, price and mileage before coming up with the final list.

Topping the chart was Letchworth, which was boosted by the fact it offers the youngest average used cars, at 3.3-years-old.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, the town also had the lowest average mileage at 22,437.

Following closely overall were Chester and Newport, as well as the Essex town of Harlow, which came top in last year’s poll.

The top five was completed by Portsmouth on the south coast, which finished narrowly ahead of Basingstoke in Hampshire.

Luton was found to be home to the cheapest used vehicles in the UK at £11,649 on average, but still missed out on a place on the value for money list due to high average mileage and greater age.

James Fairclough, CEO of AA Cars, said: ‘As the cost of living crisis squeezes everyone’s disposable income, shopping around to find the best deal on a big ticket item like a car has never been more important.

‘Thankfully the average prices of second-hand cars are starting to cool. With prices varying across the country, it has never been easier to search for the very best deals, wherever they are, by using an online marketplace like AA Cars.

‘You no longer need to limit your search to your local area either, as many dealerships now also offer vehicle delivery services. Consumers can also use the AA Cars Delivery Service to arrange for a car to be sent straight to their door.

‘The great advantages of the second-hand car market when budgets are tight are the abundance of choice and variation in price.

‘For those wanting to ensure their purchase really does offer the best value, we always recommend that buyers organise a pre-purchase vehicle inspection to make sure they can drive away with peace of mind that there are no hidden faults that could cost money down the line.

‘You can also consider taking out a warranty to provide further reassurance that you will be covered if your car requires any unexpected repairs.’

The full top 20 can be found below: 


Overall rank

Location

Average age

Age ranking (out of 300)

Average mileage

Mileage ranking (out of 90)

Average price

Price ranking (out of 90)

1

Letchworth

3.3

1

22,437

1

£19,748

61

2

Chester

3.9

8

28,696

14

£18,496

47

3

Newport (Wales)

4.2

22

29,050

15

£17,112

32

4

Harlow

4

15

28,499

12

£18,322

46

5

Portsmouth

3.9

11

27,404

6

£19,769

63

6

Basingstoke

4

13

25,740

3

£20,098

67

7

Crewe

4

14

27,405

7

£19,869

65

8

Belfast

3.9

7

32,419

35

£18,260

45

9

Huddersfield

4.7

40

31,364

29

£15,450

19

10

Aberdeen

3.7

4

25,959

4

£23,804

84

11

Cambridge

3.5

2

26,616

5

£24,508

85

12

Guildford

3.5

3

22,647

2

£25,283

87

13

Bury St. Edmunds

4.5

31

31,425

30

£17,381

33

14

Dundee

3.7

5

27,499

9

£22,427

81

15

Swansea

4.4

30

30,614

23

£18,036

42

16

Blackpool

4.2

20

30,479

21

£18,943

55

17

Peterborough

3.9

10

27,541

10

£21,320

77

18

Barnsley

4.8

44

34,376

44

£14,690

13

19

Brentford

4.1

16

28,669

13

£20,490

72

20

Bridgend

4.3

24

33,119

39

£17,706

39

