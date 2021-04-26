Perrys has opened its second Mazda showroom that promises to give the full dealership experience from a smaller retail environment.

Perrys Mazda Dover Studio at the White Cliffs Business Park follows on the heels of the studio-style site in Colne, which was Europe’s first Mazda Studio.

Models on display from Mazda’s range will include the 2021 Mazda3 and CX-30.

It also has a vehicle repair centre on site, which can be booked online, by email or live chat. Customers can also remotely book a video consultation with a dedicated service adviser.

Laura Brailey, head of retail operations at Mazda UK, said: ‘I’m delighted we are able to launch our second Mazda Studio.

‘A Mazda Studio is a potential future retail format we are piloting in order to provide a more convenient solution for our existing and future customers, which is already proving successful with our Colne Studio.

‘The east Kent region is large, so to support our Canterbury dealership, we have identified Dover as a great location to ensure a Mazda retailer is located within easy reach for customers.

‘Perrys Motor Sales is one of our biggest dealer partners and share a forward-thinking and customer-centric attitude, making them the ideal partner.’

Denise Millard, executive director at Perrys Motor Sales, added: ‘We have enjoyed a long-standing and successful relationship with Mazda, and after launching the first-ever Studio in Colne, we’re excited to unveil the second Studio in Dover.

‘Our continued investment in east Kent really underlines our long-term commitment to customers living in the area, and we look forward to safely welcoming new customers to the Studio.’