Snows dealership lays on special dog-friendly fundraiser

Snows Mini staged a special fund-raising event recently to which people were invited to take their furry, four-legged friends!

The dealership on Eastern Road in Portsmouth, Hampshire, was the venue for the dog-friendly gathering, called ‘Mutts and Minis’.

The event was designed to show off the Mini range being ideal for transporting canine companions.

Dog owners were invited to enjoy breakfast at the showroom, learn more about the range of models and take test drives.

A range of pet gifts was also on offer, as well as chances to win prizes for lucky pups, and fund-raising activities in aid of Dogs Trust, the rescue and rehoming charity, who were also present.

Martin Ayling, brand manager at Snows Portsmouth Mini, said: ‘Mini are proud that their cars are exceptionally dog-friendly, so we thought we’d invite visitors to bring their pets along to the dealership to see this for themselves and enjoy a morning of fun activities.

‘The event was a great success and we were delighted to be able to raise funds for Dogs Trust.

‘Roll on next year when we’ll hopefully do it all over again!’

