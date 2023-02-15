Snows expands network with acquisition of J Davy Vauxhall and Citroen sites in Basingstoke

Snows Motor Group has expanded its business portfolio after agreeing a deal to takeover two sites in Basingstoke.

The south coast-based dealer group already runs successful Kia and Peugeot showrooms in the town and takes over the additional sites from local dealer group J Davy.

The agreement means Snows now has three Vauxhall dealerships, located in nearby Southampton and Chandlers Ford, among its 50 sites.

Citroen rejoins the company as a manufacturer, with the newly acquired Basingstoke business running alongside a busy service and repair facility in Newbury.

The deal – for an undisclosed sum – was completed this week, and strengthens Snows’ relationship with the Stellantis group of manufacturers.

Neil McCue, chief operating officer at Snows Motor Group, said: ‘We are delighted by this acquisition.

‘The dealerships sit in an existing territory of ours – we represent two brands in Basingstoke already –so we’re confident it will all work really well.

‘The 3.25-acre freehold site is a fabulous facility and this deal helps to enhance what is already a very nice market area for us.’

As part of the acquisition, the current workforce of around 40 people will be kept on at the two dealerships.

‘I’d like to welcome all our new colleagues to our company,’ added McCue. ‘These are exciting times and I think we will bring a different energy to the business. We’ll be plugging in Snows systems and processes to make it a real success.

‘We have exciting plans for the future and are keen to expand and grow. We’ll be looking at bringing in smart facilities, working towards growth in used cars, and we will be looking to make the most of commercial vehicles and fleet sector opportunities.

‘It also goes without saying that we will be delivering the excellent levels of customer service for which we are renowned across the whole of our dealer network.’

The two dealerships will be rebranded as Snows businesses in due course.

Car Dealer Live – the future of the car dealer – exclusive conference features talks from leading car dealers, Google and Auto Trader among much more. Find out the full event details and book tickets.