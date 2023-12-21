Snows Motor Group conducts managerial shake-up with new boss for Toyota and Lexus division

Snows Motor Group has confirmed a shake-up of its senior management team with Richard Morgan appointed to head up the dealer group’s Toyota and Lexus division.

Morgan, formerly the company’s franchise operations manager, will now take on overall responsibility for Snows’ 11 Toyota sites across the south of England as well as three Lexus sites in in Exeter, Hedge End and Bournemouth.

His appointment comes less than a year after he joined Snows back in February after almost 40 years in the motor trade with the likes of Volkswagen, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, BMW and Mini.

The promotion comes after bosses were impressed with his handling of the launch of Snows’ flagship Used Car Centre in Southampton

Reacting to the news, Morgan said: ‘This division is the largest within the group, so it is a fantastic opportunity to continually improve the customer experience for all our Toyota and Lexus customers.

‘Our representation recently grew to 11 locations, with Salisbury Toyota and our brand new Toyota and Lexus facility in Lyon Road, Bournemouth joining the division. It’s clearly an expansive and exciting time for Snows.’

The appointment is one of many changes at the top of dealer group with the managerial merry-go-round now in full flow.

Former franchise aftersales manager, Mike Maidment has now become Snows’ head of aftersales, while Tom Price has joined the group as its new customer communications director.

Meanwhile, Andrew Elliott, formerly Sales Manager at Snows Volvo Southampton, has become sales manager at Snows Vauxhall Southampton.

Other changes include Michael Ewen, formerly franchise aftersales manager for Fiat and Mazda, moving to Snows Volvo Southampton as aftersales manager responsible for Volvo, Polestar and the dealership’s preparation centre.

Commenting on the changes, Alex Domone, chief Operating Officer at Snows Motor Group, said: ‘It is my pleasure to congratulate some of our most talented and hard-working managers on their promotions – and to welcome Tom Price to the business.

‘’Snows are proud to provide active pathways for managers looking to grow within our company and this is supported through our Talent Management programme.’

Snows operates more than 50 franchised car dealerships plus a number of conveniently-located used car centres and standalone approved service facilities.