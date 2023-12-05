Family-run Snows Motor Group invests heavily in new Toyota and Lexus dealership in Dorset

Snows Motor Group has opened a state-of-the-art new Toyota and Lexus dealership in Dorset following a ‘significant’ investment.

The Used Car Award winning group has ploughed hefty funding into the site, which is located halfway between Bournemouth and Poole, creating more than a dozen jobs in the process.

The site officially threw open its doors earlier in the autumn and bosses say they have been thrilled by the early reaction of customers.

Among the facilities at the new dealership are a spacious car park, with a number of disabled bays; a comfortable waiting area with complimentary refreshments plus wifi; and several charging points for electric vehicles.

It becomes the eleventh Toyota dealership in the Snows network and also features the largest Toyota and Lexus workshop on the south coast.

The development is the latest stage in Snows’ ambitious growth plans, which have also seen a new Toyota site open in Salisbury recently.

The group now operates four Lexus outlets, with others in Exeter, Hedge End and Plymouth.

Richard Morgan, head of Snows Motor Group’s Toyota and Lexus division, said: ‘We are tremendously excited to announce the opening of our fantastic new Toyota and Lexus showroom in Dorset.

‘It is ideally placed to serve the motorists of Bournemouth and Poole, plus surrounding towns and villages, and we’re already meeting plenty of people who are taking a keen interest in the great cars manufactured by these two famous brands.

‘We are especially proud of the workshop at the new site – it’s a truly impressive operation. It’s spacious, modern and well-equipped, with manufacturer-trained technicians on hand to make sure customers’ cars are kept in tip-top condition.

‘We anticipate a bright future for this new dealership and workshop and we thank everyone who has played a part in helping us to get the site up and running.’

The family-run Snows operates more than 50 franchised car dealerships in the south of England and is a serial winner at the Car Dealer Used Car Awards.

This year the firm scooped our gong for Used Car Online Sales Experience of the Year.