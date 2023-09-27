Snows Motor Group continues expansion with Newbury Kia showroom and used car centre

Snows Motor Group has increased presence in Newbury by opening a state-of-the-art Kia dealership as well as a new car centre for used vehicles.

The two businesses, located at the Newbury Motor Park in Berkshire, represent the latest step in the dealer group’s ambitious expansion plans.

They will operate alongside Snow’s existing Peugeot dealership at the site, which is located around a mile from the centre of the Berkshire town.

The state-of-the art new Kia showroom has been developed at the location of a former Honda site. It has been given the brand’s latest corporate identity and has space for five new cars to be displayed.

There are also full workshop facilities for MOT testing and servicing, as well as three 22kW EV chargers.

It becomes Snows’ third Kia dealership, joining other sits in Basingstoke and Guildford.

Aaron Valentine, Kia franchise sales manager for the dealer group, said: ‘Our Newbury Kia dealership had been in its previous home since around 2017 but we had reached the point at which it was too small and not fit for purpose.

‘We even had offsite servicing taking place in our Peugeot building.

‘The Kia brand has grown unbelievably in recent years thanks to the appeal of models such as Niro, Sportage and EV6. Last year, Kia sold 100,000 units in the UK – a really significant milestone. The cars are good, they are well-designed and the seven-year warranty is a big draw.

‘Kia is well-known for being a leader in electrification and its cars represent excellent value for money. Operating in a larger building may involve some additional expense but the brand demands it.’

Elsewhere on Newbury Motor Park, the former Kia building now houses a Snows Car Centre, which has a selection of up to 40 top-quality used vehicles for sale.

Sales manager Stephen Round said: ‘We are delighted to have opened the doors to our new Newbury Car Centre.

‘We’ve wasted no time at all in stocking the premises with a wide range of high-quality vehicles from a variety of well-known manufacturers.

‘Used cars are definitely my forte and it’s been great to get this site up and running.

‘There really is something for everyone here – whether our customers are looking for an economical city car, a family-sized SUV, or a sporty option. We have had an excellent first few weeks with really good footfall – it’s very exciting.’