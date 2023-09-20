Snows takes top slot for third year running in Automotive Reputation Report

Snows Motor Group is celebrating securing top place in the UK Automotive Reputation Report for the third year running.

The report from software firm Reputation highlights the top public and private dealer groups in the UK, with scores based on feedback from thousands of consumers spanning acquisition to loyalty.

Joe Fuca, CEO of Reputation, said: ‘A car is one of the most significant purchases many consumers make and a highly emotional one.

‘People are willing to pay the higher prices we’re seeing today but expect a premium experience – which means where they buy their car matters now more than ever.

‘With reviews of dealerships spiking and 84 per cent of consumers saying that reviews are a crucial factor in their purchasing decisions, dealerships can build trust and boost sales by listening to customer feedback and acting on it.

‘The OEMs, dealer groups and dealerships that focus on consumer feedback to improve their reputation are all top-ranking organisations in this year’s automotive report.’

Measured on a scale of 0 to 1,000, a Reputation score is an index of the digital presence of business locations across more than 70 industries.

Scores take into account multiple factors measuring overall review sentiment on review sites, business listing accuracy and other indicators that reflect consumers’ experiences and opinions – online and on site.

Snows’ score of 818 this year meant it secured top place on the table for the third year in a row.

Chairman and CEO Stephen Snow said: ‘We couldn’t be more delighted that Snows Motor Group is the UK’s number one-ranked dealer group for the third year running – it’s an outstanding achievement.

‘Our company-wide commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences has allowed us to achieve the highest consumer sentiment among dealerships across the UK.

‘We’re pleased to see a continued steady increase of new and returning customers, and this is no doubt a reflection of our focus on online reviews.’

As well as coming top in the dealer group listings, Snows also enjoyed success in the individual dealerships category, with Snows Mazda Portsmouth taking second place.

The group, which is 47th in the current Car Dealer Top 100 of the UK’s most profitable dealerships, operates 53 franchised dealerships, five approved service centres and four multi-franchise used car centres across the south of England.

As well as Mazda, it also represents brands such as Cupra, Fiat, Jeep, Toyota and Kia.