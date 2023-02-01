Snows Motor Group hits £60,000 fundraising target to mark 60th anniversary

Snows Motor Group is celebrating raising £60,000 for six charities during a landmark year.

The enormous sum was raised during 2022 – Snows’ 60th anniversary year – in an initiative entitled Mission 60, which involved staff from dealerships, service centres and back-office operations across the south and south-west of England.

The 300-plus colleagues took part in more than 30 events, including football matches, abseils, skydives, trekking events, a quiz and a headshave.

The cash raised will be divided between the following organisations:

Second Chance Animal Rescue, Southampton

Jeremiah’s Journey, Plymouth (child bereavement charity)

Children’s Hospice South West, Barnstaple

The Rowans Hospice, Waterlooville

Naomi House & Jacksplace, Winchester (hospices for children and young adults)

Wessex Cancer Trust

The campaign was the brainchild of customer experience manager Olivia Snow.

She said: ‘We decided to set ourselves an ambitious fundraising target because we felt that in our 60th year, it was important to do something to raise money for causes our people care about and the communities we serve.

‘To enable us to reach our £60,000 target, we challenged all our employees to raise just £60 each however they wanted to, and to have some fun along the way.’

She added: ‘The six deserving charities that will benefit were chosen after a vote involving everyone in the company.

‘The work each one carries out is absolutely vital, and with the charity sector having faced tough times over the past couple of years, every penny really does count.

‘Thank you to everyone who has supported our fundraising activities during 2022 – we couldn’t have done it without you!’’

Family-run Snows Group operates five approved service centres and 12 used car centres, as well as around 50 franchised dealerships representing brands such as Toyota, Lexus, Peugeot and Vauxhall.

Pictured at top: Olivia Snow hands over a cheque for £10,000 to Jeremiah’s Journey supporter engagement manager John Naismith

