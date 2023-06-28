Spidersnet Autopromotor – Dealer Management System of the Year 2023

Anyone who’s worked in a car dealership knows how hard it can be to keep track of all the moving parts – that’s why a good dealer management system is vital.

The best, though, help you track and measure all areas of your business.

Our winner – Spidersnet – rose to the top in this category with its Autopromotor product, thanks to some brilliant feedback from its clearly very happy customers, and we chatted to the firm’s managing director, Katie Balkham, about the win.

‘We are over the moon here at Spidersnet – just so thrilled to have won! The Car Dealer Power Awards are such a highlight in the automotive calendar,’ she said.

‘It means so much, given the focus that we’ve had on the dealer management system in the past few years to make it what it is today.’

Last year, Spidersnet – which has as one of its internal slogans ‘To be at the heart of a dealer’s business’ – was highly commended, so it’s gone one better in 2023, and Balkham talked about why she thought dealers rated it so highly.

‘I just think that our system is so user-friendly. That’s what we’ve really focused on. It’s really simple and has got a lot of functionality. We’ve now got almost 2,000 dealers using it every day, which is fantastic!’

Balkham continued by expanding on what made the Autopromotor DMS so popular, such as a dedicated app that dealers can use while on the go and making it easier to add cars.

Spidersnet has also added invoicing, profit calculations, social posting and bookings for customised servicing.

‘It really is all-encompassing as well as the general day-to-day of uploading and managing your stock and broadcasting that to the third parties that they use.

‘We don’t stop working with Autopromotor. We have a large team that work on it day in, day out, just looking at what improvements and enhancements we can make,’ she said.

Balkham said the award was a huge deal for the Spidersnet team. ‘It’s massive! It’s so great that Autopromotor has been recognised by the dealers who are using it. That’s just the ultimate compliment for us.

‘We think Autopromotor is great, but it’s great to know they do as well.’

Brighton-based Spidersnet also scooped the Extra Mile Award trophy at this year’s Car Dealer Power, as well as being highly commended in the Website Provider for Franchised Dealers category.