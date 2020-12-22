SsangYong has filed for court receivership in South Korea after the car manufacturer could not agree terms to extend loan repayments.

The car maker – which has 65 dealers in the UK operating under SsangYong GB – could face ‘massive disruption’ according to reports.

Automotive News Europe said that the car maker owed 30 billion won to Bank of America, 20 billion to JP Morgan Chase & Co and 10 billion to BNP Paribas – equivalent to around £40bn.

The car maker defaulted on a loan repayment and applied for the court protection on Monday.

The move will allow the SsangYong up to three months to negotiate with banks and resolve the issues. A court decision will be delayed until then.

Court papers showed SsangYong has high levels of debt and that car sales between January and November this year fell to under 100,000 globally – a drop of more than 20 per cent from a year earlier.

Automotive News Europe reports that owners Mahindra & Mahindra, the Indian car maker which owns 75 per cent of SsangYong, would still be looking to off load the firm and sell its entire stake.

A statement from SsangYong head office said ‘disruption in the company is expected’ from the court receivership process.

It is understood SsangYong GB is attempting to seek further ‘clarification’ before commenting.

Last week, Car Dealer revealed that SsangYong GB’s talks with Mitsubishi to take over the distribution rights in the UK had collapsed.

SsangYong wanted to acquire the Colt Car Company and merge the operations for car sales and parts into a bigger business but the two sides could not agree a sensible price.