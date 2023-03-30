Staff at Marshall Honda Scarborough facing job losses as bosses confirm dealership will close

Staff at Marshall Honda Scarborough have been left fearing for their jobs after it was confirmed that the dealership is to close.

Marshall Motor Group said in a shock statement yesterday (March 29) that the site is to cease trading from the end of this week.

The Car Dealer Top 100 group said the decision had been made following a ‘strategic review of franchise representation in Yorkshire’.

It means that Honda customers in the town will now be faced with an 80-mile round trip to York in order to visit the brand’s nearest showroom.

Other Honda sites in the county include one around 45 miles away in Hull and another in Harrogate, more than 60 miles away.

Marshalls has refused to be drawn on rumours of redundancies but the Scarborough News reports that job losses are expected.

Reacting to the news, Carole Merry, Marshall Honda’s franchise director, told customers: ‘We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for your business and loyal support over the years and look forward to welcoming you to our nearby retailers.’