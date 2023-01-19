Stellantis launches online sales and more multi franchise dealerships after Robins & Day rebrand

Stellantis plans to roll out more multi franchise sites to combine brands in its portfolio under one dealership roof.

The move comes as part of the rebranding of the manufacturer owned Robins & Day car dealership group to Stellantis & You, Sales and Services.

The change also heralds the start of online sales for the dealer group for its used car portfolio.

The name change took place on Wednesday, as first reported by Car Dealer, with the firm’s website updated to the new name and logo. Dealership rebranding is set to follow soon.

The move saw the Robins & Day name killed off after 100 years of trading.

James Weston, Stellantis &You UK chief executive, said: ‘This is a proud moment as we become Stellantis & You, Sales and Services.

‘As a Stellantis manufacturer-owned group this name change reinforces the connection.

‘We’re expanding multi-brands and the launch of selling online creates new opportunities. We hope this new name will provide customers with even greater confidence.’

In a statement, Stellantis said it planned to open more multi franchise sites under the new name.

Some 17 of its sites are now multi franchise locations where sales and servicing for more than one brand take place.

Stellantis & You, Sales and Services has Abarth, Citroen, DS, Fiat, Peugeot and Vauxhall franchises under its banner.

Fiat and Abarth brands have already joined the existing Peugeot and Citroën showrooms in Sale and Birmingham Central.

Stellantis said Guildford has also recently extended its facilities for aftersales to include Abarth, Citroën, Fiat and Jeep.

Stellantis & You Chelmsford will soon open a Citroën showroom and a new development for a state-of-the-art premises is due to commence in Bristol.

The group said it has also launched its online sales proposition with the ambition of generating 25 per cent of its sales from its website by 2025.

‘This seamless, simple five step buy-online journey is convenient and available at any time where customers can choose from thousands of approved used vehicles, personalise their choices and buy online,’ said the dealer group.

On the name change, the dealer group said this will ‘continue the rich heritage’ of the Robins & Day brand, but bring the group in line with Stellantis owned sites around the world.

Stellantis &You has 24 Peugeot, 17 Citroën, six DS, seven Vauxhall, two Fiat, two Abarth dealerships across 34 locations in the UK.

