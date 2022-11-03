Stellantis’s global revenue rises to £36.5bn for third quarter as BEV sales soar by 41 per cent

Stellantis saw its global sales of battery-electric vehicles increase by 41 per cent to 68,000 units during the third quarter of 2022 versus last year.

Its shipments and revenues report for the three months to September 30 also revealed that sales of low-emission vehicles rose by 21,000 units year on year to 112,000.

Net revenues reached €42.1bn (circa £36.5bn) – up 29 per cent versus 2021’s third quarter – which it said mainly reflected higher volumes and continued strong net pricing.

Within Stellantis’s global market, the enlarged Europe sector saw total shipments rise to 538,000 from 470,000 in 2021’s third quarter, with net revenues going up from £11.622m to £13.486m.

Globally, consolidated shipments were up 13 per cent year on year to 1.281m, which was primarily as a result of an improvement in semiconductor order fulfilment

Stellantis said it aimed to become the global leader in SUV electrification, and as part of that its Jeep brand unveiled its first BEV – the Jeep Avenger, pictured – at the 2022 Paris Motor Show, with advance bookings for the 1st Edition beginning then.

To meet the growing demand for electrified vehicles, Stellantis also announced a new agreement with Punch Powertrain to increase production of the future-generation electrified dual-clutch transmissions (eDCT) for Stellantis hybrid and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.

The eDCTs, which will be built at Stellantis’s Mirafiori complex in Turin, will complement the existing capacity in Metz.

Chief financial officer Richard Palmer said: ‘Buoyed by the enthusiastic response to our Dodge and Jeep EV Days over the summer, and our Q3 global BEV sales increasing 41 per cent year over year, we are executing our Dare Forward 2030 electrification roadmap at a fast pace to meet the strong demand for electrified vehicles.

‘We look forward to CES 2023 in January in Las Vegas, where the Ram 1500 Revolution BEV Concept will make its worldwide debut.’

Also looking ahead to 2023, Stellantis said one of Maserari’s icons will return – the all-new GranTurismo with Nettuno engine and the GranTurismo Folgore, which will be the first BEV in the brand’s history.

Maserati will follow those up with the all-new Grecale Folgore in mid-2023 and the all-new GranCabrio, available in internal combustion engine and Folgore models.