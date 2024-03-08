Steven Eagell Group announces new community campaign as dealer group looks to give back

Automotive retailer Steven Eagell Group has announced a new community programme aimed at helping the less fortunate.

The Car Dealer Top 100 outfit has launched the campaign which will support support initiatives, charities and not-for-profit organisations near its dealerships.

The programme gets underway this month and will see Steven Eagall staff nominate which projects to get involved with.

Every dealership in the firm’s network will be allocated a budget to spend on the scheme, which forms part of the outfit’s wider commitment to ‘corporate social responsibility’.

Steven Eagell, CEO of Steven Eagell Group, said: ‘We are extremely excited to be launching our brand-new community programme.

‘Our business has expanded rapidly in recent years and we see the introduction of this programme as a brilliant way for us to strengthen connections with the communities in which we operate, giving back to the individuals, causes and charities that work tirelessly to improve lives.

‘We are thrilled to be bringing our colleagues with us on this journey, giving them the ability to nominate projects that matter most to them, their families, friends and local communities.’

Steven Eagell Group has an impressive track record of championing community causes, including regularly sponsoring events, taking part in fundraising and volunteering activities and donating to local food banks.

While continuing to support the initiatives close to its heart, bosses say the new programme will see the group reach even more projects that require vital resources.

The group – the largest Toyota and Lexus dealership group in Europe – saw its profits soar to £29.2m in its latest set of accounts.