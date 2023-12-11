Steven Eagell Group – Diversity & Inclusivity Winner 2023

This award celebrates the businesses where a lack of discrimination against people is at the companies’ very heart.

Awards host Mike Brewer said: ‘The judges who assessed the entrants’ nominations wanted to see evidence of a policy at work in the businesses.

‘Steven Eagell Group has demonstrated a clear commitment to diversity and inclusivity throughout its business.’

Car Dealer founder James Baggott added: ‘It’s vital for businesses these days not only to have a diversity and inclusivity policy in place but also to ensure that it is implemented.

‘We are firmly in the 21st century now and discrimination of any sort simply cannot be tolerated in this day and age.

‘Steven Eagell Group seriously impressed our judges with its enlightened approach at every level, so it can be rightly proud of winning this category.’

Sheraz Rashid, group operations director at Steven Eagell Group, said: ‘It’s been a great evening in London and it’s great to see so many of our colleagues from the industry.

‘More importantly, it’s great to be recognised for our diversity and inclusivity. We are really, really proud to share a stage with some great colleagues and to win this award.

‘First and foremost, our business always allows people from all backgrounds to flourish.

‘I’ve been in the business for 20 years and always aim to employ the right people for the right job – that has always been the motivation of Steven Eagell in terms of our diversity policy.’

Starting out in Milton Keynes in 2002, Steven Eagell is now the UK’s largest Toyota and Lexus dealer group, with showrooms in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire, Cambridgeshire, the east of England, Essex, Herefordshire, Hertfordshire, Kent, Norfolk, Northamptonshire, Oxfordshire, Staffordshire, the south-east of England, south-west Midlands, Suffolk, West Midlands, West Sussex and Worcestershire.

Four days after the awards were held, it was revealed that its pre-tax profit for 2022 had soared to £29.2m from £25.8m the year before – a rise of 13%.

It added that it was on target to top £1bn of revenue this year – the first time it will have done so.

Giulia Devey, left, senior account manager at MotoNovo Finance, and Mike Brewer, right, are pictured at top with the triumphant Steven Eagell Group team