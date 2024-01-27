Stoneacre Motor Group opens two new Mazda dealerships in the north of England

Dealer group Stoneacre has added to its already impressive portfolio by opening two new Mazda showrooms in the north of England.

The Car Dealer Top 100 outfit has flung the doors open to a pair of new sites, representing the Japanese brand in Halifax and Dewsbury, West Yorkshire.

Both showrooms hosted special events this week and were officially opened by David Wilson-Green, customer services director at Mazda, and Paul Vozbutas, Stoneacre’s regional director.

They join the firm’s six exiting Mazda franchises in Newcastle, Gateshead, Doncaster, Harrogate, Hull and Liverpool and bosses are tipping them to be a hit with customers.

Commenting on the new openings, Wilson-Green said: ‘It was a privilege to be a part of two Stoneacre Motor Group dealer openings in one night.

‘Speaking to customers on the night and hearing the stories of how long-standing relationships keep them coming back time and again, left me reflecting on the value of the relationships the Stoneacre team have with their local community. It’s great to see and hear.’

Located on Leeds Road, the Dewsbury site has been home to a car showroom since 1947 but has now been fully refurbished in order to house Mazda.

The business is set to employ a total of 35 people working across the service, parts and sales departments.

They will be lead by Steve Atkinson, who has been at the site for 39 years and is now looking forward to working with Mazda.

Meanwhile, in Halifax, the redevelopment of an existing Stoneacre site has seen the creation of a stunning new Mazda franchise in the heart of the town.

There are currently 21 members of staff working at the site and which will showcase vehicles from across the Mazda range.

Foweather, added: ‘We were drawn to partner with Mazda in Halifax and Dewsbury because their commitment to innovation and quality aligns seamlessly with our own values.

‘Mazda’s reputation for producing cutting-edge vehicles and their dedication to providing exceptional driving experiences makes them the perfect ally as we strive to deliver excellence to our valued customers in these communities.’

Commenting on the new Stoneacre sites, Mazda Motors UK, managing director, Jeremy Thomson, said: ‘I am delighted that we have grown further with Stoneacre Group who are now our largest dealer partner with eight sites in our 121-strong dealer network.

‘They have a commitment to the relationship with our brand, and to our mutual customers who will be well served with these two significant openings. I wish them the very best for the exciting future ahead.’