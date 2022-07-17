Stoneacre Volvo Sunderland unveils new showroom after £5m investment

Dealer group Stoneacre has unveiled a state-of-the-art new Volvo showroom in the north east of England following an extensive refurbishment programme.

The firm has invested £5m into Stoneacre Volvo Sunderland resulting in new-look ultra-modern facilities at the Riverbank Road site.

Among the new touches is an extension to the site’s cosmetic repair facility and storage centre.

The showroom also features Volvo’s signature lounge area, complete with Scandinavian furniture, free wifi and Swedish cakes and coffee.

It offers a full range Volvo vehicles, including the pure electric XC40 and C40 and a variety of plug-in hybrids. Volvo Selekt Approved Used models are also on offer.

Other fresh touches include an interior viewing window that allows customers to see all activity in the new workshops from – what feels like – the comfort of their own living room.

Helping combat the climate emergency and ahead of Volvo’s commitment to become a fully electric car maker by 2030, the retailer has also pledged that no refreshments will be served using single-use plastics – in fact, these will be removed from the new showroom completely.

David Nicholson, from Stoneacre Volvo Sunderland, said: ‘This is an incredibly exciting time for Stoneacre Volvo Sunderland.

‘This refurbishment is about more than a change of furniture – it’s designed to create a space where our customers can feel relaxed and at ease in an environment that provides flexible waiting, working and assessment areas.

‘With the phasing-out of petrol and diesel cars in the coming years, our new state-of-the-art facility will be ready for the future, with a range of plug-in hybrid models to choose from – plus the pure electric C40 – alongside a selection of used cars from our Volvo Selekt range.

‘We cannot wait to welcome customers to our new-look home for all their Volvo requirements and, crucially, a personalised experience with our expert team.’