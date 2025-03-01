Subaru grows UK dealer network with appointment of five new retail partners

Subaru confirmed the appointment of five new dealer parters as it looks to grow its presence in the UK.

The Japanese outfit has signed up with Wool and Bovington Motors Ltd in Dorset, Station Garage in Kilgetty, and Crayford & Abbs in Norfolk, all of which are already up and running.

Meanwhile, Green 4 in Coventry officially opens today (March 1) Invicta Subaru Crawley scheduled for full opening on March 22.

All five appointments have been made since the start of the years, with bosses saying they were carefully picked to fit in with the network’s ‘longstanding reputation for excellence’

Subaru also says that the five new sites were selected as part of a drive to ‘enhance coverage in key regional areas’ as it looks to grow over the coming years.

Lorraine Bishton, Subaru UK managing director, said: ‘Our Subaru UK retail network is a vital connection between the brand and our customers. Many of our existing partners have been members of the Subaru family for decades, serving customers for generations and becoming trusted pillars of the community in the process.

‘We continue to work tirelessly to further hone and refine our network’s offering, looking to grow coverage in key open points without compromising on quality of service.

‘This also provides a platform for a significant year ahead for our brand, with more exciting news to share in the coming months.’

All new dealerships will feature Subaru’s latest corporate identity, creating a consistent and premium customer experience across the network.

Emily Caddy, director at Wool & Bovington Motors Ltd, said ‘Subaru is an iconic brand with a proven track record for safety, reliability and endurance.

‘We are delighted to be part of the Subaru family and introduce our customers from Dorset and beyond to a range of all-wheel drive, adventure-ready vehicles that are designed for the thrills and realities of rural living.’