More dealers are signing up to Subaru as the manufacturer continues its UK network expansion.

Rowcliffes in Street, Somerset, and Celtic in Swansea will be going live with the Japanese brand on June 1, and national sales manager Alex Sheward told Car Dealer today (Apr 21) that seven more were in the latter stage of joining.

He added: ‘We’ve also got a good pipeline of prospects we’re expecting to come to the application stage.’

Subaru UK announced plans in February to increase its network by at least 15 dealers by the end of 2021.

Livery Dole in Exeter, Tees Valley in Darlington, Ullswater Road Garage in Penrith, and Ashby & Mann in Hinckley all recently joined.

Subaru now has 71 sites in the UK, with another 10 set to open by the end of the summer.

That meant it was already ahead of schedule, it said, with every possibility of increasing the network beyond its original target by the end of 2021.

Subaru UK managing director John Hurtig said: ‘Despite a challenging 12 months, Subaru continues to be one of the fastest-growing automotive brands in the UK, bolstered by the award-winning SUV range.

‘With a five-year roadmap of new products coming to the UK and ambitious sales targets, now is a great time to join the Subaru family.

‘We’re a great franchise to work with and we continue to look for partners that share our vision of being better, where it matters and help increase Subaru’s sales growth in the future.’

