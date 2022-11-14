Supporting customer experience with Traka Automotive Technology

Car retailers need more than a fancy website to face a host of challenges if they are to thrive, with the biggest success coming from joined-up customer touchpoints from initial inquiry through to sealing the deal.

Here, Traka UK details how dealers can keep up the momentum of the recent upswing in car registrations…

Setting the scene

We are in an important time in the motoring calendar, thanks to fresh number plates. Typically, we know it’s the second biggest month of the year, and it hasn’t disappointed.

The new registration plate month of September brought some joy for the UK car market despite the ongoing trilemma of financial, energy and supply chain pressures continuing to impact on consumers and the automotive sector.

More than 225,000 new cars were registered in September, which was an increase of 4.6 per cent compared with 2021.

With further signs of promise, some of the challenges in production continue to ease, as the UK marked its fourth consecutive month of growth for passenger cars.

For commercial vehicles, production recorded a 93 per cent increase in August, marking eight consecutive months of growth.

Continuing customer service

To continue this momentum, we need to ensure each customer has an incredible experience regardless of what their touchpoints might be, by having excellent control and access to customer data across the organisation for a connected journey.

From a customer perspective, we know keeping options open between a new and used car and having access to both can make the difference in a sale.

Many may start their car-buying process looking for a new car but switch to a used specification.

The interest in electric cars has also seen a shift, not in consideration (which still sits at 45 per cent – up from 37 per cent in 2019) but in conversion.

Some of that will be driven by supply, but customers are also increasingly talking about energy pricing concerns,

Alongside the practicalities for car dealers, it is customer service that is also highlighted as a factor in the decision-making process.

Car dealers that respond within an hour of a new inquiry increase the likelihood of a sale by a huge 30 per cent, while personalised follow-ups are 2.3 times more likely to result in a purchase.

This all comes down to the connection from consumer to dealer, and having all the information (and the car) to hand to respond to any inquiry as quickly and confidently as possible.

It’s by constantly improving processes, boosting consistent customer experiences and supporting more sales. We know this takes time, budget and resources.

Technology is key

The key to success for car dealers is enabling an ever-evolving bird’s-eye view of customer demand, brand perception and sentiment.

For example, we can see what customers configure versus what they go on to buy, and constantly being one step ahead in the process.

Embracing technology on-site can make a significant difference – not only in the use of data platforms to understand consumer behaviour, but even more physical management tools.

Simple elements such as knowing where the keys are for any car at any given time in any location can not only achieve cost, time and resource savings, but also make the difference between response times and the success from inquiry to sale.

Traka is working with car dealerships to track and secure vehicle keys, offering a portfolio of intelligent key management systems, including the Traka Automotive Premium deep cabinet range to cater for large key bunches.

Systems are designed for securing and electronically tracking vehicle keys and can be created as a scalable solution to grow with business requirements.

This provides greater control over the business with productivity and profitability improvements across all departments.

Keys are assigned to Traka via software and attached to an intelligent iFob that is inserted into a position within the Traka cabinet.

Keys can be tracked across single and multiple systems and across different locations/sites within a networked solution and a specialist location feature that can be integrated into website functionality.

Keeping one step ahead

The technology is there to ensure a seamless service and the opportunity for car dealers to deliver on any inquiry quickly and efficiently.

Staying one step ahead, Traka has proactively enabled a speed-up of communications between electronic key groups as dealer groups switch from single server databases to centrally managed systems.

With Traka software being able to manage more than 100 cabinets at one time, updating key movements within five to 60 seconds, car dealers have an instant response capability to unique and ever-evolving customer requirements.

This one upgrade also provides the senior management or division directors with complete visibility of all stock, loan cars and demonstration vehicles across the group or division as set up, from any location.

Another opportunity to respond on demand is Traka’s random return to multiple systems.

This enables dealership vehicles to be freely moved between different locations within the business.

In effect, any authorised car dealer representative within a group can have full accountability for stock and effortlessly track and monitor all movements.

These two examples demonstrate the capability of embracing Traka technology to create a car dealership experience that can respond to any customer inquiry, knowing confidently where any vehicle is at one time, and having the opportunity to present keys and show around at a moment’s notice.

In summary, within any industry customer service is always important, but now so more than ever, attention to detail is everything.

We need to work in partnership with car dealers to understand the customer journey and proactively continue to acquire, nurture and maintain every active relationship.

The latest technology, such as Traka’s intelligent management solutions, which incorporates evolving software, provides the essential differentiator.

It can be designed specifically to meet car dealer requirements, whether for a single site or across a group network.

With full technical and sales support, Traka can help to improve processes and provide a quick, positive customer response to support a deal.

