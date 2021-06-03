Survey finds electric vehicle owners travel further than petrol and diesel counterparts

Electric vehicle owners travel further than drivers of petrol and diesel cars each year, new data has revealed.

Research commissioned by Nissan suggests that European EV drivers travel up to 8,800 miles per year.

That is 350 miles more than the 8,450 covered by owners of internal combustion-engined (ICE) cars.

There a number of reasons for the longer driving distance with including improved in charging infrastructure.

An impressive 69 percent of people surveyed said they were happy with the number of charge points.

The survey included 7,000 people from various European countries including the UK.

It found that 23 percent of people said the biggest myth surrounding EV ownership is that charging infrastructure isn’t up to scratch.

Among non-EV owners, the biggest concern is how much range vehicles have.

Of the 30 percent who said they would not consider an EV, 58 per cent said this was the biggest worry.

However, 70 percent of existing EV owners said their experience of range has been better than expected.

Arnaud Charpentier, region vice president for product strategy and pricing at Nissan, said: ‘This research reiterates that electric driving is not only a smart option beneficial to the environment but also a fun, exciting and convenient choice for the owners.

‘It is no surprise that people now drive EVs further than ICE cars.

‘We are confident that with more EVs on the road dispelling myths, range anxiety will soon be in the past.’

Elsewhere in the survey, 56 per cent of ICE drivers said they believe there are not enough charge points, while 56 per cent also said EVs were more expensive.

However, running out of charge (28 per cent), charging time (30 percent) and EVs being more expensive (31 per cent) were considered some of the biggest EV myths by owners.

In reality, electric vehicles do tend to be more expensive to buy than their ICE equivalents, though this is usually offset by lower running costs.

The Government is currently looking to improve EV infrastructure ahead of a ban on all new petrol and diesel vehicles by 2030.