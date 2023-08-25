Suzuki launches in-house Approved Used Car Warranty as it continues to lead the way for customer service

Suzuki has announced the launch of its own in-house Approved Used Car Warranty in a bid to increase customer retention.

The Japanese brand has launched the new warranty to its customers following the success of its Service Activated Warranty earlier this year.

Bosses hope the additional option will help Suzuki keep hold of valued customers and lead to a higher volume of service, maintenance, and repair business for its dealer network.

The Suzuki Approved Used Car Warranty offers customers 12 months comprehensive cover when purchasing an approved used vehicle up to eight years old and with a maximum of 80,000 miles recorded.

The cover is offered free of charge to private retail customers and includes UK and European roadside assistance.

In order to take up the warranty, customers need to activate it online, within ten days of purchasing an approved used car.

Commenting on the launch, David Kateley, general manager sales operations, Suzuki GB PLC, said: ‘At Suzuki, customer trust, experience and retention are paramount.

‘The launch of our in-house Approved Used Car Warranty will certainly enhance this for the future, ensuring our customers get the best levels of service when buying a car from our 150 strong dealer network.’

The news comes just a month after Suzuki was named the top automotive brand for customer service for seventh time.

The latest bi-annual Institute of Customer Service’s UK Customer Satisfaction Index put it in first position in the automotive sector, with a score of 82.3 – well above the industry average of 79.4 points.

It was also ranked 22nd overall across all measured sectors from 259 organisations.