Swansway Motor Group becomes latest franchise car dealer to partner with BYD

Swansway Motor Group has become the latest franchise car dealer to partner with BYD as the Chinese EV brand continues to grow its presence in the UK.

The Car Dealer Top 100 retailer will represent the Asian outfit at two sites in Cheshire, located in Crewe and Chester.

The Crewe dealership will be located a stones’ throw from Swansway’s head office, while the group already has a Peugeot site in Chester.

Both dealerships will open their doors on May 1 and be located alongside the group’s used car supermarket, Motor Match.

John Smyth, director at Swansway Motor Group, said: ‘We’re eager to see what this partnership will bring for the Swansway Motor Group name but also our retail and fleet customers.

‘Their focus on electric vehicles reflects the changes in the market and as a brand, BYD is making its mark in the UK and we are looking forward to being a part of that expansion.’

Since launching in the UK, BYD has chosen to adopt a traditional dealer model, as apposed to agency sales.

The approach has seen it take on several dealer partners, including Arnold Clark, as it looks to establish a UK retail network of 100 dealerships by the end of 2025.

Last year, Car Dealer also reported on how the outfit had opened a luxurious flagship store in Mayfair, which is being run by Pendragon.

BYD’s UK marketing manager, Mark Blundell, was one of three industry experts sitting on our manufacturer panel at Car Dealer Live 2024.

The outfit also provided two cars – a Dolphin and a Seal – which were placed on display at the conference in Gaydon earlier this month.

You can read what Blundell had to say about the UK’s electrification plans here.