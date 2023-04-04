Swansway Motor Group donates more than £4,000 of Easter charity gifts

Car dealer Swansway Motor Group has donated more than £4,000 worth of Easter charity gifts to help families in what may be a difficult time due to the ongoing increases in cost of living.

The group, which has dealerships across the North East and Midlands, has donated gifts from Easter eggs to household essentials to different charities in what it calls its Easter Patrol.

Each donation is made bespoke suit to the 13 different charities, including Easter-themed crafts, gardening supplies, essential toiletries and food.

Swansway Motor Group Director David Smyth said: ‘As always, our aim is to support our charity partners in a way that best suits them, tailoring our donations is one way that we can achieve this.

‘What’s most important to us is seeing the smiles on the faces of those we have helped.’



This Easter, Swansway is continuing to work with its established charity partners Homestart in Birmingham, The Wish Centre in Blackburn, BackUp North West, Endeavour Project and Fortalice in Bolton, Cumbria Family Support in Carlisle, Kidsbank Chester, The Wingate Centre and The Wishing Well in Cheshire, Nugent in Liverpool, The Foxton Centre in Preston, Staffordshire Women’s Aid and The Gingerbread Centre in Stoke.