Log in
Sytner boss Darren EdwardsSytner boss Darren Edwards

News

Sytner agrees deal to buy North London dealerships from Mercedes-Benz Retail Group

  • Mercedes-Benz Retail Group agrees to sell five North London sites to Sytner
  • Deal will come into effect in the third quarter of this year
  • Firms remain tight-lipped on which sites have been included in the deal

Time 8:30 am, June 1, 2022

Dealer group Sytner has agreed a deal with Mercedes-Benz Retail Group (MBRG) to buy five of the firm’s North London dealerships, it has been confirmed.

The company, led by boss Darren Edwards, will takeover the quintet of sites in Q3 of this year, as MBRG continues to streamline its operations.

It has not been announced which dealerships will be included, although likely candidates include Watford, Temple Fortune, Stratford, Loughton and Colindale.

Advert

MBRG also owns aftersales facilities at Stratford, Wandsworth and Heathrow, which could be impacted by the move.

It is not believed that the German outfit will sell its Mercedes-Benz World site in Weybridge. Its South London premises in Dartford, West Bromley and Croydon are also thought to be safe.

A spokesman for Sytner said: ‘Sytner Group has signed an agreement to acquire Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the UK from Mercedes-Benz Retail Group UK.

‘The acquisition consists of five dealerships in the North London.’

Advert

In a short statement, MBRG added: ‘With effect from the third quarter 2022, the North London Market Area will transfer to Sytner Group Ltd as a going concern.’

Last week Car Dealer reported that Mercedes are looking to cut ten per cent of its global dealer network as it looks to implement an agency sales model.

The German brand announced last year that it would divest of MBRG in the UK following huge losses of over £20m.

Since then the retailer has held a fire sale of dealerships in a bid to cut costs.

Pictured: Sytner boss Darren Edwards

Jack Williams's avatar

Jack joined the Car Dealer team in 2021 as a staff writer. He previously worked as a national newspaper journalist for BNPS Press Agency. He has provided news and motoring stories for a number of national publications including The Sun, The Times and The Daily Mirror.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190