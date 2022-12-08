Sytner – Diversity & Inclusion Winner 2022

Sytner was the inaugural winner of our Diversity & Inclusion trophy at this year’s Used Car Awards.

This vital category was added for 2022 as we sought to celebrate the automotive businesses that put diversity and inclusivity at the heart of what they do.

Judges assessed the entrants’ nominations and wanted to see evidence of a policy at work in the businesses.

And Sytner wowed them by demonstrating a clear commitment to diversity and inclusion – even appointing a specific head to lead the company’s drive.

Earlier this year, it also launched a network group to create better equality for women in the automotive industry and the company itself.

Jardine Motors

Mazda Motors UK

Sytner

TrustFord

Vantage Motor Group

Alexandra Ridler, broker accounts team leader at category sponsor MotoNovo Finance, presented the award to Sytner.

Jodie Williams, head of diversity and inclusion at the group, said on the night: ‘I think it is amazing to be recognised for the work we have done around diversity and inclusion.

‘We have got some amazing things coming up but it’s brilliant to be great to be recognised in the sector for the work we’ve done.

‘We have been on an amazing journey surrounding diversity and inclusion. We’ve got a diversity and inclusion forum, we’ve set up colour network groups, we’ve got a gender network group and then we also have a Q and A group.

‘They are driven by colleagues, they are supported and they are given the space and autonomy to really affect real change.

‘It is great to celebrate this with peers in the industry. It is important to celebrate success and to come together as a whole group.’

The Sytner team are pictured at top receiving their award from Amanda Ridler of MotoNovo Finance, with awards host Mike Brewer on the right