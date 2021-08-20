Log in
Leicester Pride. Credit - Leicester Media OnlineLeicester Pride. Credit - Leicester Media Online

News

Sytner Group staff to take part in Leicester Pride parade as new head of diversity and inclusion is appointed

  • Dealership group bolsters its commitment to diversity and inclusion
  • Jodie Williams is appointed to new top role that will see strategies developed
  • ‘One Team’ ethos is to be enhanced

Sytner staff are to represent the dealership group at Leicester Pride’s parade next month.

The company said it was part of its ongoing commitment to diversity and inclusion, which has seen Jodie Williams appointed to a newly created major role to develop its D&I strategies.

Melvin Rogers, director of human resources, said: ‘With Jodie’s extensive background and knowledge working previously for National Express, ITV and Yorkshire Water, her career has been centred on creating workplaces where everyone can fully participate.’

She was shortlisted in the Head of Diversity category at the European Diversity Awards 2019 and named in the Top 100 Northern Power Women Future List.

‘We’re really looking forward to working with Jodie and developing and implementing the diversity and inclusion strategy for Sytner Group to continue our ‘‘One Team’’ ethos throughout the business,’ said Rogers.

Williams, who is head of diversity and inclusion at Sytner, said: ‘I’m passionate about creating cultures which are diverse and reflect the communities in which we operate, where individuals can be their best self.

Jodie Williams, head of diversity and inclusion at Sytner Group

Jodie Williams has been appointed to the new role of head of diversity and inclusion at Sytner Group

‘It’s very important that diversity and inclusion is recognised and supported within businesses and industries.

‘I aim to enhance the ‘‘One Team’’ ethos within the business and continue to work with colleagues to continuously advance and improve diversity and inclusion in the workplace.’

Leicester’s  city-centre parade takes place on September 4.

Main image: Leicester Media Online

John Bowman

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

