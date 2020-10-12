Sytner Group is hoping to open Scotland’s second Ferrari dealership.

It has submitted plans to Renfrewshire Council to transform the former Infiniti site in Braehead, which closed earlier this year after Nissan’s luxury vehicle division withdrew from western Europe at the end of March.

If given the go-ahead, it will be known as Ferrari Glasgow, making it the Prancing Horse’s first showroom in the west of the country, reports the Glasgow Evening Times.

Ferrari has a dealership in Edinburgh that is run by Graypaul, which is also part of the Sytner Group and is pictured above.

Among Sytner’s plans in its request for full permission, it wants to put up valet/workshop buildings to service and MOT vehicles, as well as make external alterations and reconfigure the car park.

There is also a proposal for outline permission for a jet wash building.

A decision is expected by the end of the year.

The Glasgow Evening Times quoted Cllr John Shaw, whose ward it is in, as saying: ‘The planning application has certainly generated a lot of interest as it’s just a wee bit out of the ordinary.

‘I welcome the jobs and opportunities the new facilities will bring to the area if approved, but sadly I’m not sure my used Ford is going to stack up as a trade-in.’