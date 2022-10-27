Log in
Carshop entrance in NottinghamCarshop entrance in Nottingham

News

Sytner parent company Penske posts record revenue for third quarter but gross automotive profit dips

  • Latest figures for Penske Automotive Group show Q3 income was £6bn
  • Total automotive revenue at its dealerships rose to £5bn
  • But total automotive gross profit dipped to £863.3m
  • Sales and revenue also fell at its CarShop used vehicle sites
Advert

Time 10:47 am, October 27, 2022

Sytner parent company Penske Automotive Group saw revenue for the third quarter increase by seven per cent to a record $6.9bn (£6bn), it said today.

For the three months ended September 30, total automotive revenue at its dealerships increased by two per cent to $5.8bn (£5bn), including a three per cent decrease on a same-store basis versus the same period last year.

However, its total retail automotive gross profit slipped by 0.4 per cent to $1bn (£863.3m).

Advert

Gross margin fell by 40 basis points to 17.5 per cent as variable gross profit per unit sold rose by one per cent to $5,785 (£5m).

Foreign currency exchange rates had a negative effect on revenue to the tune of $349.4m (£302m), it added.

As of September 30, it had 21 CarShop used vehicle sites, and for the three months leading up to that date, retail unit sales fell by five per cent to 17,567 while total revenue was down seven per cent to $406.4m (£351m), including a revenue drop of 12 per cent on a same-store basis.

Advert

So far this year, Penske said it had added some $1.3bn (£1.1bn) in annualised revenue via acquisitions and open points, including about $550m (£475.3m) in annualised revenues expected through 2022 relating to the recently completed acquisition of Mercedes-Benz dealerships in the UK.

Chairman and CEO Roger Penske said: ‘I am pleased to report a strong third quarter as our performance continues to demonstrate the benefits of the company’s diversification.

‘Demand for new vehicles remains strong in both automotive and truck retail operations.

‘In addition, same-store service and parts revenue increased 10 per cent from retail automotive operations, excluding changes in foreign currency exchange, and increased 23 per cent from commercial truck operations.

‘Further, the contribution to earnings from our Penske Transportation Solutions investment increased 15 per cent.’

Penske, which is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, acquired Sytner in 2002.

John Bowman's avatar

John has been with Car Dealer since 2013 after spending 25 years in the newspaper industry as a reporter then a sub-editor/assistant chief sub-editor on regional and national titles. John is chief sub-editor in the editorial department, working on Car Dealer, as well as handling social media.

More stories...

Advert

The latest...

Check out...

Account links...

Car Dealer Magazine

© Blackball Media 2021

Server 190